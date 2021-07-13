Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

GMRE opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $931.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.17 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

