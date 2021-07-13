GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) GBX 1,925 Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their gbx 1,925 rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,432.20 ($18.71) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £72.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,384.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

