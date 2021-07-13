GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,925 by Jefferies Financial Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Libertas Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,444.20 ($18.87). The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,722. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,384.51. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.85.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 648 shares of company stock valued at $869,140.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.