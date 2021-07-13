Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Decreased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

