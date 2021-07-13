GeyserCoin (GSR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $157.00

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $67,534.56 and approximately $157.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,535.74 or 2.20276752 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 76.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000457 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000258 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,538,204 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

