Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings. Gevo reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2,272.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.25. 4,315,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,298,088. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 3.31. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 22,098.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gevo by 1,131.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gevo by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 2,942,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

