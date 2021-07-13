Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.32 Million Holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $13,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

