Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.31 Million Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $13,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

RBA opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.