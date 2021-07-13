Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.14 Million Stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,832 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of OptimizeRx worth $13,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OPRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 48,014 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of OPRX opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $961.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,856.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.16.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,943.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,007 shares of company stock worth $4,639,488. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

