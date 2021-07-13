Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.14 Million Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of OptimizeRx worth $13,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $961.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,856.29 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,943.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,007 shares of company stock worth $4,639,488. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPRX. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

