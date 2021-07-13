Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.78 Million Stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Tucows worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its holdings in Tucows by 0.9% during the first quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,608,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,639,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,737,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 128,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tucows in the first quarter valued at $3,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $63,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $851.51 million, a PE ratio of 170.54 and a beta of 0.73. Tucows Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tucows in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

