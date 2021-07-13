Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Modine Manufacturing worth $13,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,194,000 after purchasing an additional 220,211 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,942,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 432,334 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,730,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 177,137 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 26.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,061,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 219,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 29.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 218,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOD. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE:MOD opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.77.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

