Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,743 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Tucows worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,227,000 after acquiring an additional 77,776 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tucows in the first quarter valued at about $3,993,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 0.9% in the first quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,608,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tucows in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

TCX opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $851.51 million, a PE ratio of 170.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $63,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

