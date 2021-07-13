Generation Bio Co. (NYSE:GBIO) Insider Sells $64,697.76 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NYSE:GBIO) insider Eric Sidle sold 2,008 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $64,697.76.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

