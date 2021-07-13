General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. General Electric reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.90. 881,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,838,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of General Electric are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 34.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,840,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,767,000 after purchasing an additional 467,454 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

