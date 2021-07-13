Gecina’s (GECFF) Sell Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GECFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

OTCMKTS:GECFF remained flat at $$158.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.16. Gecina has a 12-month low of $118.75 and a 12-month high of $163.00.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

