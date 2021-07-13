Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GBERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Geberit alerts:

GBERY stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.42. 623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718. Geberit has a one year low of $51.06 and a one year high of $78.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.