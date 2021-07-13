GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €28.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.98 ($41.15).

ETR:G1A opened at €35.53 ($41.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.96. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €37.34 ($43.93).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

