Gas Price Up 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $77.76 million and approximately $118.50 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $7.68 or 0.00023341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00044163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00110711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00158246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,967.33 or 1.00230931 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.51 or 0.00959246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

