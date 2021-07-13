Gary E. Dickerson Sells 175,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NYSE:AMAT) Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NYSE:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00.

Shares of NYSE AMAT traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.04. The company had a trading volume of 79,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184,635. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.