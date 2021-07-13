Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. Gartner reported sales of $973.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,729 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,379.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Gartner by 19.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Gartner by 94.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Gartner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $256.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.29. Gartner has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $258.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

