GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
