Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 800 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 42,061 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 193,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 40,180 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKT opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.05. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SKT. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

