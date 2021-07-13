Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 200 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, with a total value of $260,605.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $425,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders purchased 281 shares of company stock worth $450,849. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,545.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,559.84. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

