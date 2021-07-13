Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New Investment in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 18.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $116,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,246.50, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viasat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

