Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $265,000 Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:RYN opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

