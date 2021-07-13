Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $162,000 Holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lifeway Foods were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.96.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter.

In other news, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $27,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,010,112 shares in the company, valued at $11,196,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $82,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $289,970. Company insiders own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

