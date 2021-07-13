Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $299.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.11. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $155.53 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,013 shares of company stock valued at $60,250,465. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

