Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 225 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after acquiring an additional 928,254 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $130.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.12. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

