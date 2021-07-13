Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 104.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 475.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter worth about $316,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.61. Galapagos NV has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $214.36.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

