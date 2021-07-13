Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $887,000 Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.38.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

