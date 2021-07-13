Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $831,000 Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,104,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 42,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

TEVA opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.