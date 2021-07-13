Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.60 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

