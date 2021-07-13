Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $747,000 in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.29% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIQ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

