Gabelli Funds LLC Buys New Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 268.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 40,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMI opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.22. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,245,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,680,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,795. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

