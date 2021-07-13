Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 333.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $39,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

