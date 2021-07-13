FY2021 EPS Estimates for EZCORP, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of EZCORP in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.84 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

EZPW stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $346.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.53. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the first quarter worth $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

