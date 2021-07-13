Furucombo Tops One Day Volume of $312,841.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, Furucombo has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $312,841.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000820 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00044995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00112507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00159052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,063.47 or 0.99745731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.49 or 0.00957793 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

