FUNToken (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0152

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $158.09 million and $2.35 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00052961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.45 or 0.00877965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00092514 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,418,879,190 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.