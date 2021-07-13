Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

FNKO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.91. 396,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,137. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.34 million, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $4,689,779.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $559,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,340,338 shares of company stock valued at $30,417,840. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Funko by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

