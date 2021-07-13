Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001012 BTC on major exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $350,153.01 and approximately $50,961.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00043338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00119083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00155894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,568.70 or 0.99967262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.42 or 0.00955895 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,994,523 coins and its circulating supply is 1,059,994 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

