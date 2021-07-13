Fund L.P. 10X Sells 10,000 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:GALT) Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $39,100.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

