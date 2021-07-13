Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on the stock.

FSTA has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuller, Smith & Turner presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 880 ($11.50).

FSTA opened at GBX 870 ($11.37) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £537.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 12 month low of GBX 486 ($6.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 977.73 ($12.77). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 859.20.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

