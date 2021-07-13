FS Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FSBW) EVP Donn C. Costa Sells 12,618 Shares

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FSBW) EVP Donn C. Costa sold 12,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $887,676.30.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $73.62.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

