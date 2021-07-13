Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a $15.61 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.87.

ULCC traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. 397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,724. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

