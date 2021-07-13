Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 1,158.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,531 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.23% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.74). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FREQ shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Frequency Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

