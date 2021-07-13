Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 190 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,949 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,679,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after acquiring an additional 418,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $5,561,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,700 shares of company stock valued at $26,383,010. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $261.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.84. The company has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $171.28 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

