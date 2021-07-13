Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 17,513 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,513 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Barclays stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

