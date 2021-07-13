Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 976 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $128.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.35. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.73 and a 1-year high of $129.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

