Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $602,000 Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $9,050,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Nutanix by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. Research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,610. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTNX. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

